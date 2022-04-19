Cleanup continues after last week’s severe weather, questions answered about use of outdoor warning system
MASON CITY — The cleanup continues from last Tuesday night’s severe weather that rolled through north-central Iowa.
Cerro Gordo County crews will be working this week to clean up debris in the ditches around the area of 35th Street, but County Engineer Brandon Billings says those crews will not be entering private property to do any cleanup. “Some people were complaining about metal in their yards and stuff and not wanting to pick it up, and we gave them the numbers for some of the scrap people around and said they’ll probably just come and get it if you give them permission. So we were trying to help them get some resources too.”
County officials have fielded complaints wondering why outdoor warning sirens were not sounded when the tornado hit the southern and eastern portions of Mason City at around 10:30 Tuesday night. The outdoor warning sirens in Mason City and Clear Lake are owned by those cities and not the county. County Emergency Management Director Steve O’Neil says there was no activation since the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning. He says any time the National Weather Service has a radar-indicated tornado or a local storm spotter reports a tornado, the outdoor warning system will be activated, and for Mason City, that is out of the dispatch area at the county’s Law Enforcement Center. “To the best of my ability, the National Weather Service didn’t issue an actual warning for that particular storm.”
O’Neil says any time we are in a severe weather situation, people need to pay attention to multiple sources for weather information and not rely on being able to hear the outdoor warning system inside their home or business. “I had the radio station and the TV on monitoring, and I heard multiple times, and also on NOAA weather radio, during that tornado warning and even after it expired, they had said this is an incredible storm system, it is still very active even though we don’t have active warnings, remain in your shelter area until clear. We do put some responsibility back on to the people to heed that.”
O’Neil reminds people that the storm sirens are designed to be an outdoor warning system and is not necessarily meant to be heard by everybody indoors. “Even if there was a warning indication, I’m willing to bet anybody in their home, unless the siren sat right on top of them, would not have heard it with the wind, the heavy downpour, and the thunder, more than likely would not have heard it. They are distorted by the wind, by the rain how the sound goes, and they are indicators for people outside, and at that time you would hope everybody would be inside.”
Last week’s storms were the topic of a workshop session held by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors earlier today.