Clarksville man sentenced to federal prison time for attempting to destroy meth during search of his home
CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville man has been sentenced to five years in a federal prison after attempting to destroy methamphetamine.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 38-year-old Drew Johnson admitted that in February 2019 that he was in possession of meth when officers arrived at his home to search it. Johnson, who was outside at the time, admits running into the house and throwing the meth into a wood-burning stove and then fighting with officers.
Johnson has an extensive criminal history, including two prior convictions for domestic assault and multiple theft convictions.
US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand last week sentenced Johnson to 60 months in prison, to be followed by a four-year term of supervised release.