      Weather Alert

Clarksville man sentenced to federal prison time for attempting to destroy meth during search of his home

Jun 22, 2020 @ 11:06am

CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville man has been sentenced to five years in a federal prison after attempting to destroy methamphetamine.

The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 38-year-old Drew Johnson admitted that in February 2019 that he was in possession of meth when officers arrived at his home to search it. Johnson, who was outside at the time, admits running into the house and throwing the meth into a wood-burning stove and then fighting with officers.

Johnson has an extensive criminal history, including two prior convictions for domestic assault and multiple theft convictions.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand last week sentenced Johnson to 60 months in prison, to be followed by a four-year term of supervised release.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO News Team