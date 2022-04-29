Clarksville man acquitted in Floyd County vehicular homicide case
CHARLES CITY — A Butler County man accused of vehicular homicide connected with the death of a Charles City bicyclist last year has been acquitted.
44-year-old Colby Elliott of Clarksville was charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving after allegedly striking 24-year-old Ellen Bengston with his pickup truck, killing the Charles City woman on August 2nd of last year. The accident happened on Floyd County Road T-64 with Bengston riding her bike on the right side of the road when she was struck by Elliott, who was accused of distracted driving while opening up an app on his cell phone to read a message.
After the prosecution wrapped up their portion of the case, Elliott’s attorney on Thursday asked for a judgment of acquittal, arguing the evidence against Elliott could not support a conviction even when viewed in the light most favorable to the prosecution. District Judge DeDra Schroeder agreed with the motion and dismissed the case.
Had Elliott been convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class C felony, he would have faced up to ten years in prison.