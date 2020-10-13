Clarksville man accused of sexual abusing juvenile in Charles City between 2009-2012
CHARLES CITY — A Clarksville man has been arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges.
40-year-old Joshua Knutson is accused of committing sexual abuse on numerous occasions between 2009 and 2012 at a residence in Charles City, assaulting a juvenile relative multiple times.
Knutson has been charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years on each charge, as well as incest, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Knutson is due in court for his arraignment hearing on October 26th.