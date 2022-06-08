Clarion tire store fined $10,000 for illegally storing junk tires
CLARION — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has fined a Clarion tire store that illegally moved hundreds of junk tires to an employee’s acreage after being ordered by the DNR to dispose of them.
The DNR says they received a complaint in 2014 that Hanson and Sons Tire was storing too many discarded tires, but on investigation, they found the business was near the maximum number allowable of 500, with the DNR issuing a reminder about the limit. When the business moved in 2019, the DNR received another complaint about excessive tires, with satellite images showing large numbers of tires at the new and old sites.
The DNR says after responding to an August 2019 complaint, business owner Che Hanson told them about 250 of the tires being held were for resale, but the DNR says the tires were not properly stored, and that other tires Hanson did not plan to resell still exceeded the state limit.
A DNR officer returned five months later and found a significant increase in discarded tires and ordered Hanson to dispose of them within 60 days. In March 2020, the DNR says that Hanson told them the COVID pandemic was preventing his vendor from disposing tires.
Another complaint in September 2021 found the stockpile had grown, and in January of this year, Hanson refused to allow a DNR officer onto his property to count the tires. The officer found that Hanson had taken about 200 farm tractor tires and 100 large truck tires to a rural acreage owned by one of his employees. Due to their size and weight, they were the equivalent of more than 4000 car tires.
As part of a consent agreement with the DNR, Hanson agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and dispose of enough tires to reach the 500 car tire maximum within 60 days.