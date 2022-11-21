Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop

MASON CITY — A Clarion man has been arrested for child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Mason City over the weekend.

A criminal complaint says 33-year-old Jose Tevalan Carranza was pulled over late Sunday afternoon for a window tint violation on his car. The officer says he noticed a strong alcoholic beverage odor coming from the vehicle, as well as observed a passenger in the vehicle that was later identified to be an eight-year-old.

The officer says Tevalan admitted to drinking one can of beer. Tevalan then failed several field sobriety tests, with a later breath test resulting in a blood alcohol content level of .194, almost two-and-a-half times over the legal limit of .08.

Tevalan was charged with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, as well as OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $3667 bond.