Clarion animal feeding operation fined for multiple manure management report violations

CLARION — A Clarion animal feeding operation has been fined $3000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for repeatedly failing to timely submit manure management plans.

An administrative consent order says Hy-Line North America owns and operates an operation located at 1840 Hancock Avenue which consists of 11 confinement buildings housing 228,050 chicken layers and chicken pullets.

The DNR says Hy-Line failed to timely submit annual manure management plan updates and fees by January 1st for the years 2017-through-2019 and 2021-through-2023.

Hy-Line agreed to pay the $3000 administrative penalty as part of an agreement with the DNR.