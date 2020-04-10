City leaders remind that playground equipment, basketball courts, skate parks off-limits
MASON CITY — It’s been a week since the City of Mason City decided to close off playground equipment at the city’s parks due to the COVID-19 situation, a move that was further reinforced by Governor Reynolds taking the same action statewide on Monday.
City Administrator Aaron Burnett says law enforcement will continue to monitor the playgrounds, skate parks and basketball courts in an effort to discourage use of those now prohibited areas. “The city continues to work to address those. I’d encourage people when they see those congregations of individuals to report those to the police department. We have posted signage and barricades, and sometimes people disregard those. We’ll continue to address those as we can.”
Highland Park Golf Course remains open for people who want to get out and play a round as a form of recreation and exercise. Burnett says they have put a strict set of rules in place to deal with coronavirus. “Everything from not touching the flag, to sanitizing carts, to recommending that no more than five people be near or at the clubhouse, just to essentially get people checked in and checked out. There’s no congregating whatsoever at the course. Those who have violated those rules have been strongly reprimanded and warned that they would not be allowed to use the course again.”
If someone sees a violation of the restrictions, they are encouraged to contact the Police Department at 421-3636.