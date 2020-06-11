City Hall, other municipal buildings reopening in Mason City
MASON CITY — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says City Hall, the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum and the Public Library are all ready to move into their next phase of reopening to the public.
Schickel says City Hall will once again open to the public starting Friday morning, with all non-City Hall staff and visitors being asked to check in at the main desk on the first floor prior to proceeding throughout the building. “You’ll notice some new directional signage along with partitions, keeping our social distance guidelines intact. There will also be hand sanitizer stations and partitions, and we’re asking patrons to wear masks if possible when City Hall opens back up on Friday.”
The MacNider Art Museum will open to the public starting on Tuesday. “Patrons will be limited to 25 at a time and will be also asked to wear masks. The ceramics studio and the Imagination Playground will remain closed. More information is available at the Museum website.”
Schickel says the Public Library will be opening for curbside pickup of books starting on Monday. “Patrons can call ahead and order books for pick up. The pickup site is the Mason City Room entrance area to the Public Library. Public computers are also available for use by appointment. If you would call ahead or go to the library website to schedule your curbside pickup or you’re a computer use, that phone number is 421-3668.”
