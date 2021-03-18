City Hall in Mason City reopens to public next week
MASON CITY — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel says City Hall in Mason City will be reopening to the public next week after being closed since COVID-19 cases spiked late last year.
He says, “We’re looking forward to getting back open on Monday. Some of our other facilities will be opening back up with mask requirements and some other limitations.”
Schickel says it’s time for buildings like City Hall to be open once again to the public. “Our job here at City Hall, this is really the people’s hall, and it’s important for people to access that. For safety reasons we had to take some precautions here, but as the numbers improve on a cautious basis we’re going to continue to open things back up.”
One thing people will notice is that all non-City Hall staff and visitors will be asked to check in at the main desk on the first floor prior to proceeding throughout the building in keeping with social distancing guidelines.