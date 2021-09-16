City election filing deadline this afternoon, one contested race so far in Mason City, no contested races in Clear Lake
MASON CITY — As of this morning, there will be only one contested race in the Mason City municipal election in November.
Three council spots are on this year’s ballot as well as the mayor’s position. Mayor Bill Schickel as well as Second Ward councilman Will Symonds and Fourth Ward councilman John Jaszewski are the sole candidates running in those races. At-large councilman Tom Thoma is being challenged by Troy Levenhagen.
There are three positions open on the city’s Park Board. Mike Doc Adams and Melissa Fabian have filed nomination papers.
In Clear Lake, only the incumbents have filed nomination papers as of this morning, with Mayor Nelson Crabb, At-large councilman Dana Brant, and Second Ward councilman Bennett Smith running for re-election.
The deadline to file is 5 o’clock tonight.