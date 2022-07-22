City Administrator thanks workers for preparations for RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City next Wednesday
MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator says the final preparations are being made for the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa’s overnight stop on Wednesday night.
Aaron Burnett gives credit to the city workers who have stepped up to prepare for the event. “The work of the city staff, we just can’t stress how important it is to that event and how important the volunteers are to that event. The planning has been fantastic, but the extra effort by city staff is certainly going to be noted. The town is looking fantastic.”
Burnett says there’s a lot of things that go on behind the scenes to prepare for an event like this, and he credits having many people still on staff that were working the last time RAGBRAI came to town. “Whether it’s barricades or just staging, simple things about when porta-potties come and arrive so they don’t block something else. There’s a lot to think about, and we’re really blessed as a city that there’s so many people that have been through this before, understand carrying out an event like this, and have been able to look out and make sure we don’t make any mistakes.”
Burnett made his comments during his monthly report to the City Council earlier this week.