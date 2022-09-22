KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Citizens being reminded of proper placement of political signs

September 22, 2022 11:23AM CDT
MASON CITY — Officials are reminding the public that campaign signs are permitted only on private property and are prohibited on city parking and county road right-of-way.

The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office says signs in violation may be removed by the appropriate engineering department or law enforcement authority if they are deemed to not follow the law.

Anyone with questions on campaign signs may contact the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. Their website is at iowa.gov/ethics. 

