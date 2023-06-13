KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Church missionary from Fort Dodge sentenced on child sex abuse charges

June 13, 2023 4:56AM CDT
FORT DODGE — A former church missionary from Fort Dodge has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of several sex crimes involving a child.

Thirty-year-old Jordan Webb was living in Webster County at the time of his arrest. He was found guilty of one count of sex abuse in the second degree, one count of child endangerment and another sex related charge back in April.

Webb’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial which was turned down Friday afternoon prior to Webb’s sentencing in Webster County District Court.

