Chubby Checker among the headliners for the 2019 Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — The entertainment lineup was released earlier this week for the upcoming Winter Dance Party celebration at the Surf Ballroom. The four-day event runs January 30th through February 2nd, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the deaths of rock’n’roll legends Buddy Holly, “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson, and Ritchie Valens who were killed when their plane crashed north of Clear Lake on February 3rd 1959.

== On Wednesday January 30th, the Family Sock Hop will feature the Whitesidewalls.

== The lineup on Thursday January 31st includes: Jay and The Americans; Little Anthony and The Imperials; Robin Luke; and The Good Clean Fun Band

== Friday February 1st will be the “Rock’n’Roll Royalty Show”, with artists including: Edan Everly with Albert Lee; Frank Avalon, the oldest son of Frankie Avalon; Wendy and Carnie Wilson; The Killer Vees; Linda Gail Lewis with Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis; Austin Allsup; Bobby Cochran; as well as Craig Westover with James Popenhagen and Mario Ramirez

== Saturday February 2nd will feature Chubby Checker and The Wildcats; Albert Lee and Friends; Shirley Alston Reeves; The Chiffons; Brian Hyland; Chris Montez; Johnny Tillotson; and The Holy Rocka Rollaz.

Advanced tickets for the event go on sale starting November 20th. For more information about the upcoming Winter Dance Party, click here