Christmas tree collection in Mason City scheduled for January 12th

Dec 29, 2021 @ 11:08am

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City has announced plans for picking up Christmas trees.

The city says they will be collected on one date only, Wednesday January 12th. The trees should be placed at the curbside in front of the house prior to 7:00 AM on that day.

If the tree is over six feet tall, you are asked to cut it in half before placing it on the curb. Tree stands, nails, metal fasteners, wire, and any material items must be removed from the tree. Do not place the tree in a bag. Roping or wreaths that contain wire must be placed in the regular garbage.

In the event there is snow accumulation prior to January 12th, residents are asked to make sure trees are not buried in the snow if they have been sitting on the curb.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Sanitation Division at 421-3691. 

