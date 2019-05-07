Child endangerment, neglect charges filed against two people from Britt

BRITT — Two people from Britt have been charged with mistreatment of a child.

Britt police accused 37-year-old Kasper Macpherson of physically assaulting a boy under the age of 14 over the weekend. A criminal complaint says Macpherson while in front of at least 20 people who were at his home at the time poked the boy in the chest, with the child repeatedly asking Macpherson to stop and not hurt him. The boy was later taken to the emergency room with a broken right arm.

The complaint says 44-year-old Jennifer Hampton-Hacker would not answer any questions about the boy’s condition and had the boy respond with what appeared to be coached answers.

Macpherson has been charged with neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury, while online court records show Hampton-Hacker has been charged with one count neglect of a dependent person.

Macpherson is due in court for his preliminary hearing on May 16th, while Hampton-Hacker is scheduled to be in court on May 23rd.