Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY — A Chicago man has been sentenced for up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Garner man in downtown Mason City last year.

26-year-old Jelani Faulk was originally charged with first-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly discharging a firearm at 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner in the early morning hours of October 5th of last year near the intersection of State and Federal. Tucker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died the next day.

Faulk also was accused of shooting at Mason City police officer Noah Friese shortly after the shooting, with Friese returning fire and striking Faulk.

Faulk reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on the day his trial was scheduled to start in August, pleading guilty to habitual offender-level charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and interference with official acts while displaying or armed with a firearm.

Faulk made a brief statement prior to sentencing when given the opportunity by District Judge James Drew. “First, I would like to say, I wish things went differently that night. Second, I would like to say that I never pointed a firearm at Officer Noah Friese.”

A Crisis Intervention Service violent crime specialist read a joint victim impact statement on behalf of Tucker’s sister LaToya and brother Marcus. They say Tucker was a person who many looked up to and is truly missed by everyone that knew him. “I don’t have enough time to express the pain that this tragedy of losing Chris has brought upon all of us who loved him. He was a great person to many people. To know Chris was to love Chris, and now that he has been taken by such a senseless act of another. His life was stolen and it’s unfair. There’s no amount of time that would make grieving any easier on me or my family. We all have choices in life, and this person decided to carry out an action that caused us a lifetime of pain.”

The statement said the family agrees with the sentence handed down. “This is an unforgettable nightmare that we all have had to endure. The defendant’s criminal history indicates that he is likely to reoffend in the future. We seek justice and fair sentencing on behalf of Chris so another family doesn’t have to experience such a devastating loss.”

Drew sentenced Faulk to 15 years with a three-year minimum on each charge, with the sentences to be served consecutively. Faulk was also ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Tucker’s mother.