Chicago man accused of murdering Garner man Sunday morning in Mason City, later shot by police officer
MASON CITY — A Chicago man is in jail accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Garner man in downtown Mason City early Sunday morning, which authorities say later led to an officer-involved shooting of the suspect.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl says Mason City police responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Happy Donkey Bar at 5 South Federal at 1:13 Sunday morning on a report of shots being fired. At the same time, Mason City police officer Noah Friese was on foot nearby and heard the shots fired.
Friese identified two male subjects running toward him as he approached the area and ordered the men, later identified as 25-year-old Jelani Faulk of Chicago and 24-year-old Kristopher Keys of Dubuque, to the ground. Keys complied with the order, but Faulk allegedly pointed a handgun toward Friese, with Friese shooting at and striking Faulk. Friese was not injured.
Officers located a victim near the Happy Donkey, who was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Tucker of Garner, who was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where he died on Monday from multiple gunshot wounds.
Faulk is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of interference with official acts and a federal probation violation, with prosecutors planning to file a charge of first-degree murder.
Krapfl says the DCI is still investigating the incident, and if you have any more information you are asked to call him at 563-599-4239.
Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office for further review.
This story was published at 5:50 PM Tuesday October 5th and updated at 5:00 AM Wednesday October 6th