Check out Mason City road closures this construction season via the city’s website

MASON CITY — With the winter season behind us, it means road and street construction projects are getting underway. For those traveling through Mason City this spring and summer, they can keep track of what roads will be closed on the city’s website according to City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

“One great tool that is accessible on the homepage of the city’s website is a GIS road closure map of the closings and detours in Mason City. This is always updated with the latest information and is a great way to see any construction areas that might impact your travels.”

Click here to take you directly to the road closure map. Burnett says they’ll also have updates via the city’s Facebook and Twitter sites.