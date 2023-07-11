KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Charles Manson Follower, Leslie Van Houten, Released From California Prison

July 11, 2023 3:05PM CDT
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that Van Houten “was released to parole supervision.”

Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole.

Van Houten received a life sentence for helping Manson’s followers carry out the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.

