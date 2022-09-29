KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Charles City’s Fire Chief resigns, last day November 2nd

September 29, 2022 10:30AM CDT
CHARLES CITY — Charles City’s fire chief is resigning. City Administrator Steven Diers says that Eric Whipple submitted a letter of resignation to the city last week, with his last day of employment scheduled for November 2nd.

Diers says Whipple has served the community for the last 21 years in various roles, including public safety dispatcher, career firefighter, and for the last ten years as the chief of the Fire Department.

Diers says the city thanks Whipple for his many years of service and dedication to the community.

