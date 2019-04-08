Charles City woman’s attempted murder trial now scheduled for August start

CHARLES CITY — The attempted murder trial of a Charles City woman has been moved to later this year.

44-year-old Jennifer Bean is accused of injecting her mother with insulin. A criminal complaint states that Bean was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with her mother on November 6th and officers responded after a hangup of a 9-1-1 call. Bean was arrested the next day after authorities accused her of injecting her mother with insulin, which if it had not been treated, could have resulted in coma and eventual death.

Bean was charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, as well as domestic abuse assault causing injury, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. She entered a written plea of not guilty to the charges on November 26th.

Online court records show that an order was filed on Thursday in Floyd County District Court that her trial is scheduled to start on August 12th.