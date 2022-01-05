Charles City woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI in crash that killed a Mason City couple
MASON CITY — A Charles City woman has pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated after a collision in September killed a Mason City couple.
28-year-old Casey Lindahl is accused of crossing the center line near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue in Floyd County, crashing head-on into another vehicle. 77-year-old Chris Andersen and 76-year-old Anita Andersen of Mason City were killed in the crash.
A criminal complaint states that Lindahl at the time of the accident had a blood alcohol content of .146, just shy of twice the legal limit of .08. Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.
Lindahl was originally scheduled to have her arraignment hearing at the end of this month, but she filed a written plea of not guilty last week in Floyd County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to start on February 15th.
Vehicular homicide by OWI is a Class B felony, with each charge carrying a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.