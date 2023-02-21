KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Charles City woman pleads not guilty to stealing money from restaurant

February 21, 2023 11:04AM CST
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from the fast food restaurant she was working at.

A criminal complaint accuses 53-year-old Jacqueline Miller of not making bank deposits for the Subway restaurant in Charles City. The complaint states that all of the restaurant’s cash sales for October and part of November went missing, and when store management confronted Miller about the missing cash, she allegedly confessed to having it and promised to deposit it, but prosecutors say she never did that. A complaint says the total amount of revenue stolen was just over $12,500.

Miller’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for Monday, but court records show she filed a written plea of not guilty to one count of first-degree theft earlier this month in Floyd County District Court. Her trial is scheduled to start on May 2nd.

If convicted, she’d face up to ten years in prison.

