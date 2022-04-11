Charles City woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI after crash that killed Mason City couple
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman accused of two counts of vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated as well as one count of child endangerment after a collision in September that killed a Mason City couple has pleaded guilty.
29-year-old Casey Lindahl is accused of crossing the centerline near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue in Floyd County, crashing head-on into another vehicle. 77-year-old Chris Andersen and 76-year-old Anita Andersen of Mason City were killed in the crash.
A criminal complaint stated that Lindahl at the time of the accident had a blood alcohol content of .146, just shy of twice the legal limit of .08. Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.
Lindahl originally pleaded not guilty with her trial scheduled to start on April 26th, but court records show she filed a written plea of guilty last week in Floyd County District Court to the three charges. Lindahl faces up to 25 years in prison on each vehicular homicide charge and up to two years in jail on the child endangerment charge when sentenced on May 9th.