Charles City woman charged with vehicular homicide by OWI after crash that killed Mason City couple

Dec 29, 2021 @ 5:23am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated after a collision in September killed a Mason City couple.

28-year-old Casey Lindahl is accused of crossing the center line near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue in Floyd County, crashing head-on into another vehicle. 77-year-old Chris Andersen and 76-year-old Anita Andersen of Mason City were killed in the crash.

A criminal complaint states that Lindahl at the time of the accident had a blood alcohol content of .146, just shy of twice the legal limit of .08. Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.

Lindahl is due in court for her preliminary hearing on January 3rd. Vehicular homicide by OWI is a Class B felony, with each charge carrying a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. 

