Charles City woman charged with attempted murder

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman has been charged with attempted murder. 44-year-old Jennifer Bean is accused of injecting insulin into a female victim on Tuesday without the victim’s consent. Authorities say had the victim not been treated, it could have resulted in a coma or possibly death. Bean is also accused of trying to stop the victim from contacting anyone to ask for help, and when the victim called 9-1-1, Bean allegedly took the phone and hung up. Bean is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Bean is due in court for her preliminary hearing next Friday.