Charles City woman arrested on warrant for burglary

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman has been taken into custody after a warrant was out for her arrest on a burglary charge.

44-year-old Victoria Lantz was arrested on Tuesday night in the 100 block of 9th Avenue after a report of a suspicious person.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Charles City police on April 19th, Lantz has been accused of knocking on a door in the 200 block of 5th Avenue and asking the occupant if her husband was there. After being told that he just left, Lantz allegedly forced the door open and pushed the occupant to the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed as suffering a broken wrist from the attack.

Lantz has been charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Online court records do not show a date for Lantz to make her initial appearance in court.