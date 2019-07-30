Charles City woman accused of trying to murder mother wants trial moved
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman accused of trying to kill her mother by injecting her with insulin has had one charge against her dropped, and she’s asked that her trial be moved out of Floyd County.
A criminal complaint says 44-year-old Jennifer Bean was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with her mother on November 6th of last year, with officers responding after a hangup of a 9-1-1 call. Bean was arrested the next day after authorities accused her of injecting her mother with insulin, which if it had not been treated, could have resulted in coma and eventual death.
Bean was charged with attempted murder as well as domestic abuse assault causing injury. She pleaded not guilty to both charges last year.
Online court records show that prosecutors last week filed a motion to dismiss the domestic abuse assault charge, which was granted by District Judge James Drew.
Bean’s attorney last week also filed a motion for a change of venue. Prosecutors have filed a resistance to the change of venue motion. No hearing date on the request is listed.
Bean’s trial is currently scheduled to start on August 12th in Charles City. If convicted of attempted murder, a Class B felony, Bean would face up to 25 years in prison.