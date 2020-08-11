Charles City Schools To Require Face Masks for Students
CHARLES CITY- Students this fall in the Charles City Community School District will be required to wear face masks. That decision, announced Tuesday morning by the Charles City School Board, was made by a task force including school staff, students, parents, and medical professionals. In a statement announcing the policy, the School Board stated:
“There will be many opportunities for students to take their face coverings off throughout the day. Generally, the majority of the day, students will not be required to wear face coverings as they will be in their smaller family learning “teams” where they will be properly social distanced.”
You can read the full statement and see where masks will be required and not required HERE.