Charles City receives Iowa Great Places program grant to help restore old railroad depot
CHARLES CITY — Charles City is among six cities announced to be receiving a total of almost $1 million in grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The awards were made through the department’s Iowa Great Places program, which recognizes communities that have developed clear visions for the future that make the most of authentic local art, culture and history Funding for the program comes from the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
Charles City will be receiving $150,000 to help renovate a 107-year-old historic railroad depot following its relocation to a new site earlier this fall.
The renovated depot will serve as a trailhead for the Charley Western Trailway, a venue for meetings and a gateway to a future railroad museum.