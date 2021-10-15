Charles City police say two dead after investigation at residence earlier this week
CHARLES CITY — Charles City police say an investigation is underway into the deaths of two people.
A release from Police Chief Hugh Anderson says his department responded to a residence at 301 Shaw Avenue at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, where on arrival officers spoke with people present, with one person being transported to the hospital by ambulance, with that person later being pronounced dead. Officers then conducted a search of the residence and located a body inside the house.
Anderson says the case remains under investigation, the names of the people are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives, and that there is not a direct threat to the general public regarding this incident.