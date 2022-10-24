Charles City parents plead not guilty to child endangerment charges

CHARLES CITY — The parents of a Charles City four-month-old who suffered a severe head injury have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges.

22-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 19-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in late September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries.

The complaint says Larson and Geerts knew about the injuries and never arranged for medical attention for the child until four days later. The child had been vomiting, not eating nor sleeping during that time.

Both were due in court for their arraignment hearing on Friday, but both filed written pleas of not guilty and waived their right to a speedy trial.

Geerts’ trial is scheduled to start on December 20th. Court records do not show a date for Larson’s trial to begin.