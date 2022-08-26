Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges

CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty.

A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges, with their trial to start on September 13th in Floyd County District Court.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while willful injury causing serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.