Charles City mother charged with child endangerment pleads guilty to lesser charge, seeks deferred judgment

CHARLES CITY — The mother of a Charles City child charged with child endangerment after her child suffered a severe head injury has entered a guilty plea in the case.

23-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 20-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in late September with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony.

A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries. The complaint says Larson and Geerts knew about the injuries and never arranged for medical attention for the child until four days later. The child had been vomiting, not eating nor sleeping during that time.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Geerts on Monday filed a written plea of guilty to child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. Geerts will be requesting a deferred judgment in the case, with prosecutors recommending a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years probation. A sentencing date was not listed in court records.

A plea change hearing for Larson is scheduled for August 7th in Floyd County District Court.