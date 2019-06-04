Charles City man’s murder sentencing delayed again, defense says new material evidence has surfaced

NEWTON — The sentencing date for a Charles City man convicted of murder in central Iowa has been delayed once again and a hearing has been scheduled to decide on post-trial motions made in the case.

54-year-old Randy Linderman was found guilty by a Jasper County jury of first-degree murder back in November. Linderman was accused of murdering Jose Berber on March 6th of 2017 in rural Jasper County. A family member found Berber’s body inside his rural Newton home, with an autopsy determining that Berber died of blunt force trauma.

Linderman was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Jasper County District Court, but Judge Richard Clogg approved the sixth continuance of his sentencing on Monday. Clogg has scheduled a hearing on post-trial motions and sentencing for July 10th.

Linderman’s attorney Christine Branstad has filed a motion for a new trial after claiming they’ve discovered new material evidence that was not able to be produced during his trial.

If Clogg rules against a new trial, Linderman would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.