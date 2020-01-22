Charles City man sentenced up to seven years on lascivious acts charges
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who entered an Alford plea charge of lascivious acts charges has been sentenced.
40-year-old Shane Davis was charged in late October with lascivious acts and indecent contact with a child after being accused of having sexual contact with two minor children in July or August of last year. Davis filed an Alford plea to the charges in December. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Davis was sentenced on Tuesday to five years on the lascivious acts charge and two years on the indecent contact charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.