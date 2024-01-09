Charles City man sentenced to five years for child endangerment causing bodily injury

CHARLES CITY — It’s five years in prison for the father of a Charles City child who suffered a severe head injury.

23-year-old Ezekiel Larson and 20-year-old Madison Geerts were charged in September 2022 with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony.

A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries. The complaint says Larson and Geerts knew about the injuries and never arranged for medical attention for the child until four days later. The child had been vomiting, not eating nor sleeping during that time.

Larson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served by District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday.

Geerts back in September was sentenced to a suspended five-year prison term as part of a similar plea deal.