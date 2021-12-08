      Weather Alert

Charles City man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual abuse

Dec 8, 2021 @ 10:32am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who faced a life prison sentence for sexual abuse has been sentenced to 25 years after entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

A criminal complaint says 32-year-old James Teel went into a business in the 600 block of Main Street in Charles City on June 19th with an eight-year-old female. Authorities say the victim accused Teel of taking her into the bathroom and had inappropriate contact with her.

Teel was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony and had originally pleaded not guilty. Since Teel was previously convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in Johnson County in August 2014, he faced an upgrade to a Class A felony if he had been convicted in this case, which would carry a mandatory life prison sentence.

Teel entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in late October, pleading guilty to the second-degree sexual abuse charge. Prosecutors in turn recommended a prison term not to exceed 25 years, with the requirement that 70% of that sentence be served. District Judge Chris Foy accepted that recommendation during a sentencing hearing earlier this week.

