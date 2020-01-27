Charles City man sentenced after being found guilty of child sex crimes

      Breaking News
Jan 27, 2020 @ 10:57am

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd County man convicted of child sex crimes has been sentenced to prison.

46-year-old James Boehmer of Charles City was accused of sexual contact with a child between 2014 and 2017. A Floyd County jury last month found Boehmer guilty of indecent contact with a child and lascivious conduct with a minor, but found him not guilty of lascivious acts with a child.

District Judge Christopher Foy on Friday sentenced Boehmer to two years in prison on the indecent contact with a child charge, and one year in jail on the lascivious conduct charge.

Boehmer will get credit for time served, with the sentences to be served back-to-back.

