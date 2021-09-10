Charles City man sent to federal prison for not registering as a sex offender
CHARLES CITY — A convicted sex offender who lived and worked in Charles City for about 14 months without registering as a sex offender has been sentenced to over a year in federal prison.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 50-year-old Charles Gregory pleaded guilty back in January to one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say Gregory was required to register as a sex offender for life because he was convicted of multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault in 1990. He was also convicted of failing to register in Illinois state court in 2000.
Gregory worked and lived in Iowa from May 2018 until September 2019. His failure to register was discovered when he was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Bremer County.
US District Court Judge C. J. Williams on Thursday sentenced Gregory to a total of 16 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.