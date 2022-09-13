Charles City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Mason City man

MASON CITY — A Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has pleaded not guilty.

58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others. Court documents state that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.

Hoy was charged with: one count of vehicular homicide by OWI, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a Class C felony; and two counts of serious injury by vehicle, both Class D felonies.

Hoy was due in court for his arraignment hearing today, but court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on November 1st.