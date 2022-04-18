Charles City man pleads not guilty in 2012 home invasion killing
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A Charles City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the decade-old home invasion shotgun death of a rural Nashua man.
49-year-old Randy Lee Patrie pleaded not guilty last week in the October 2012 death of 70-year-old Carl Gallmeyer.
About a year after Gallmeyer’s death, a television, guns and tools stolen from his home were found in Patrie’s home. Patrie pleaded guilty to gun charges in the case and was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison as a habitual offender, but that sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.
In January, state prosecutors charged Patrie in Gallmeyer’s killing.
No trial date has been set.