Charles City man pleads guilty to stealing money from store he managed

CHARLES CITY — The manager of a discount store in Charles City has pleaded guilty to stealing money from the business.

32-year-old Joseph Raveling was charged with second-degree theft after police said he took $5369 from bank deposits belonging to Dollar General Store in December 2016 and January 2017 while he was manager there.

Raveling pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this week in Floyd County District Court. Prosecutors in exchange for the guilty plea have agreed to recommend a suspended five-year prison sentence, three to five years probation, and that he pay nearly $3800 restitution.

Raveling is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22nd.