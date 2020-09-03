Charles City man loses appeal of failure to register as sex offender conviction
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man convicted of failing to register as a sex offender after being previously convicted of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse has lost an appeal of his case.
Douglas Lindaman had originally been convicted in April 2018 of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse after being accused of inappropriately touching a teenage boy who worked on his farm as a hired hand. That was after the Iowa Supreme Court overturned his third-degree sexual abuse conviction in 2016 and a second trial ended in a mistrial.
Part of his two-year sentence included a requirement to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. Lindaman immediately appealed his conviction and argued that his appeal meant he did not have to register as a sex offender. A jury later found him guilty of failing to register as a sex offender.
Lindaman in his appeal contested there was the exclusion of certain evidence during the trial and disputed the denial of his motion to dismiss the case
. The Iowa Court of Appeals in its ruling on Wednesday said after considering all the arguments raised by Lindaman that there were not any grounds for reversal in the case.