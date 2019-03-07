Charles City man indicted for stealing pain killers from hospital
By KGLO News
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 9:06 AM

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly taking pain killers from a hospital stockroom for his own personal use.

Christopher West has been charged with consumer product tampering, acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, and being a drug user in possession of firearms. West is a certified registered nurse anesthetist who started working at the Floyd County Medical Center in 2017.

Federal authorities accuse him of using his credentials to access fentanyl and sufentanil starting in February 2018. It’s a process that continued until September of last year, when he allegedly chose an additional anesthesia method for a surgery patient so he could use the patient’s leftover medication. That patient suffered additional complications from the surgery which required additional hospital time.

West is scheduled to make an appearance in federal court today.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mason City council sets public hearing date for downtown apartment project Davenport man pleads not guilty to Cerro Gordo County high speed pursuit charges Iowa City man pleads not guilty to Floyd County high speed chase charges Iowa Supreme Court to hold oral arguments in Forest City in April House Democrat seeks data on state workers’ sexual harassment complaints Felon voting rights restoration clears Iowa House panel