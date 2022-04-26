      Weather Alert

Charles City man given suspended sentence on sexual abuse charge

Apr 26, 2022 @ 11:42am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who entered an Alford plea on a sexual abuse charge has been given a suspended sentence.

59-year-old Ronald Stewart was charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, with a criminal complaint accusing Stewart of inappropriately touching a victim under the age of 16 numerous times over a 20-month period between January 2020 and August of last year.

Stewart was scheduled to stand trial on the charges on February 15th, but Stewart as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors entered an Alford plea to one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, with the other three counts being dismissed. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Prosecutors in turn recommended a fully suspended 10-year prison sentence with up to five years probation.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday accepted the prosecution’s recommendation for sentencing

