Charles City man facing a Class A sexual abuse charge enters plea deal with prosecutors, faces 25 years in prison

Oct 26, 2021 @ 11:58am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man facing a life prison sentence for sexual abuse has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on the eve of his trial.

A criminal complaint says 32-year-old James Teel went into a business in the 600 block of Main Street in Charles City on June 19th with an eight-year-old female. Authorities say the victim accused Teel of taking her into the bathroom and had inappropriate contact with her.

Teel was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony and had originally pleaded not guilty. Since Teel was previously convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in Johnson County in August 2014, he faced an upgrade to a Class A felony if he had been convicted in this case, which would carry a mandatory life prison sentence.

Teel’s trial was scheduled to start today, but a  plea agreement filed in Floyd County District on Monday afternoon shows that Teel has pleaded guilty to the second-degree sexual abuse charge. Prosecutors will recommend a prison term not to exceed 25 years in prison, with the requirement that 70% be served.

Teel is scheduled to be sentenced on December 6th.

