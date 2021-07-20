      Weather Alert

Charles City man faces life in prison on sexual abuse charges

Jul 20, 2021 @ 11:07am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who faces a life prison term for multiple sexual abuse counts has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree sexual abuse charge.

A criminal complaint says 32-year-old James Teel went into a business in the 600 block of Main Street in Charles City on July 1st with an eight-year-old female. Authorities say the victim accused Teel of taking her into the bathroom and inappropriately touching her. Teel was charged with second degree sexual abuse in this case, a Class B felony, and pleaded not guilty to the charge with his trial scheduled to start on September 28th.

Teel is also accused of committing sexual abuse on an eight-year-old child on or about June 19th of this year, and was previously convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in Johnson County in August 2014. Therefore if Teel were found guilty in the two recent cases, the charge would be upgraded to a Class A felony with a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

For the latest

Trending
Plenty of damage, no injuries reported, as at least 12 tornadoes tear across Iowa
Iowa stops for caravan conveying coffins of Native American students who died a century ago
26 tornadoes now confirmed, third-largest single-day total in Iowa history
Omaha zoo event participants may’ve been exposed to rabies
Mason City man jailed after accident that injured two
Connect With Us